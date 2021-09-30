110 new cases in J&K, 7 in Ladakh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU/SRINAGAR/ LEH, Sept 30: One hundred and ten persons today tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir and seven in Ladakh while there were no casualties in the two Union Territories.

Eighty four COVID positive cases were reported in Kashmir and 26 in Jammu.

In the Jammu region, seven fresh cases were reported in Poonch, six in Doda, five Rajouri, three Jammu, two Reasi and one each in Udhampur, Samba and Kathua districts. Kishtwar and Ramban districts didn’t report any new cases.

An equal number of 26 persons today recovered from the virus leaving behind 299 active positive cases in the Jammu region.

Among seven fresh COVID positive cases in Ladakh, six were registered in Leh district and one in Kargil.

The UT of Ladakh now has 73 active positive cases including 69 in Leh and four in Kargil district.

Meanwhile, Kashmir today reported 84 fresh cases of COVID-19.

Those who tested positive include 45 from Srinagar, 15 from Baramulla, 7 from Budgam, 2 from Kupwara, 5 from Anantnag, 5 from Bandipora, 4 from Ganderbal and 1 from Kulgam.

The number of cases in Kashmir division has reached 205,630 including 202,335 recoveries and 2,249 deaths.

The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 1,345 including 1,046 from Kashmir division.

With 153 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 323,663 which is 98.25 percent of the total cases.