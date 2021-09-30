GoI committed to promote J&K tourism worldwide: Union Minister

*e-inaugurates various development projects

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 30: Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of North East Region (DoNER), G Kishan Reddy today reaffirmed the commitment of the Government of India towards the promotion Jammu and Kashmir Tourism and rich cultural heritage worldwide.

The minister stated this while holding an interactive session with tour operators & various stakeholders associated with the tourism sector of the Jammu and Kashmir along with the Department of Tourism at SKICC here.

During his interaction with different tourism players from Kashmir, Reddy discussed various avenues pertinent to tourism in the region of J&K and highlighted the importance of promotion and campaigning of J&K as a tourism destination in India and across the globe, and said that the Central government will do everything in their domain to brand the region as an international tourist destination.

During the session, different stakeholders representing tourist trade & travel, Houseboat Association, Shikarawals, hoteliers among others put forth their demands and issues before the Minister.

Among other issues, the tourism stakeholders sought direct flights from different cities of the country to Srinagar viz Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai etc. They also demanded insurance cover in case of losses, development of news and virgin tourist destinations, better mobile connectivity at tourism places, renovation of old hotels at tourism destinations like Pahalgam, Gulmarg.

The minister gave the patient hearing to the tourism stakeholders and assured them that all their genuine issues would be taken up at the Central Government level for early resolution.

He said that the Central Government is doing every effort to bring J&K back on the tourism map like it was before and restore its pristine glory with respect to the tourism sector and make it once again the number one tourist destination among travelers, tourists, visitors alike.

He informed the meeting that the Government of India along with UT government are doing serious to bring Mughal Gardens of J&K on UNESCO Heritage map so that these places would get international recognition to help in increasing tourist footfall from other countries.

Earlier, the Minister presided over a meeting with the Department of Tourism, J&K, J&K Academy of Arts, Culture & Languages, Department of Archives, Archeology & Museums, Archeological Survey of India, heads of different development authorities and other concerned.

The Minister reviewed the progress of tourism development projects supported by the Union Government for the UT.

The meeting was attended by Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan; Additional Director General at Ministry of Tourism, GoI, Rupinder Brar; Secretary Tourism & Culture, Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary Director, Archives, Archaeology, and Museums, Rahul Pandey; Director Tourism Kashmir, Dr GN Itoo, officers from ASI, and other cocnered.

The minister also e-inaugurated various developmental tourism projects which include 10 bedroom tourist complex at Verinag, Apple resort at Ladoora Rafiabad, wayside amenities at Awantipora among others.