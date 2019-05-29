11 Forest officers shifted

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 29: Department of Forest, Environment and Ecology today ordered transfer and postings of 11 officers with immediate effect.

According to the order, Shally Ranjan, Regional Director, J&K SPCB Jammu has been transferred and posted as Incharge Chief Conservator of Forests (Settlement and Demarcation), while Samuel, Conservator of Forests, Research Circle, Jammu was transferred and posted as Conservator of Forests East Circle Jammu and B Mohan Dass, Conservator of Forests, East Circle Jammu has been transferred and posted as Incharge Special Secretary (Technical) in the Administrative Department.

Dr Syed Nadeem Hussain, Regional Director J&K SPCB Kashmir has been transferred and posted as Regional Director, J&K SPCB Jammu and the charge of the Regional Director J&K SPCB Kashmir will be looked after by Irfan Ali Shah, Conservator of Forests Srinagar Circle in addition to his own duties.

Jitendra Kumar Singh, Conservator of Forests West Circle Rajouri with additional charge of DFO Working Plan Division II Rajouri has been transferred and posted as Conservator of Forests Research Jammu and Sajid Sultan, Regional Wildlife Warden Ladakh was transferred and posted as Conservator of Forests Rajouri. He will also look after the charge of DFO Working Plan Division II Rajouri in addition to his own duties.

Sat Paul, DFO Jammu Forest Division has been transferred and posted as Incharge Conservator of Forests Chenab Circle Jammu, while Alok Kumar Maurya, DFO Doda Forest Division was transferred and posted as Conservator Jammu Forest Division and Navneet Singh, Regional Director, Environment, Ecology and Remote Sensing has been transferred and posted as DFO Doda Forest Division.

Suresh Manda, DCF (M&E) Social Forestry has been transferred and posted as DFO Nowshera Forest Division and Chander Shekhar, DFO Nowshera Forest Division was transferred and posted as DFO Bhaderwah Forest Division.