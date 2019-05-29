SAC nod to promotion of 6 IAS officers

Two family courts approved

400 posts to be filled up

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 29: The State Administrative Council which met under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik today considered promotion of IAS officers of 1987, 1988 and 1989 batches to the Apex Scale. There are two officers each of 1987, 1988 and 1989 batches allotted to J&K cadre.

SAC approved the promotion of Pardip Kumar Tripathi, Sudhanshu Panday, IAS (JK:1987), Sundeep Kumar Nayak, Arun Kumar Mehta, Atal Dulloo and Umang Narula to Apex Scale w.e.f 01.02.2019.

The promotion of the first three officers who are currently on Central deputation will be on proforma basis. The promotions were recommended by the Screening Committee.

With these promotions, Arun Kumar Mehta and Atal Dulloo will be now Financial Commissioners in their respective departments. Narula will be as Financial Commissioner with Governor.

The SAC approved establishment of two Family Courts, one each at Jammu and Srinagar in the first phase along with creation of 29 posts of various categories for each Court.

The establishment of Family Courts will help to promote conciliation in, and secure speedy settlement of, disputes relating to marriage and family affairs and for matters connected thereto.

Pertinent to mention that the Jammu and Kashmir Family Court Act has been enacted in the State in November, 2018. The High Court processed a proposal for establishment of three Courts in Jammu and three Courts in Srinagar and one each in rest of the districts with supporting staff.

There is a pendency of around 12,000 cases relating to family disputes in different courts of the State. Out of these cases, 3,768 cases are pending in Jammu district and 1,431 cases in Srinagar district. The newly established Courts will be able to fast pace the cases to provide timely justice to the people.

The posts approved for the Family Courts include District Judges, Principal Counselor, Counselors, Section Officer, Data Entry Operator, Superint-endent Witness Assistance, Superintendent Witness Mediation, Superintendent for Legal Aid, Nazir, Reader, Copyist, Driver, Jamadar, Sweeper, Chowkidar and posts of Senior Scale Stenographer, Ahlimad, Orderlies for Assistance, Orderlies for Mediation and Orderlies for Legal Aid and posts of Orderlies at Jammu and Srinagar.

Meanwhile, the SAC approved Time Bound Promotion scheme for Homeopathic Medical Officers on the pattern of Allopathic and Ayurvedic/Unani doctors.

It is noteworthy to mention that the Time Bound Promotion scheme is available to Allopathic/Ayurvedic and ISM doctors. The cadre of Homeopathic Medical Officers has been created in 2006 with creation of 30 posts of Medical Officers, two posts in each District Hospital and one post each for Government Medical College, Srinagar/Jammu.

Proposal of the Health & Medical Education Department for introduction of Time Bound Promotion Scheme for the Medical Officers of Homeopathy in the Department of Indian System of Medicines is on the analogy of Medical Officers, Ayurveda/Unani.

With the extension of Time Bound Promotion to the Medical Officers of Homeopathy, 16 Medical Officers recruited in 2007 will be entitled to first time bound promotion notionally w.e.f. 01.01.2019 and regularly from 01.04.2019. The time bound promotion will be purely a monetary incentive without any linkage to the seniority.

The SAC also approved re-designation of 400 posts of Paravets as Veterinary Pharmacists/Stock Assistants in the Animal/Sheep Husbandry Departments which were created in September, 2018.

In order to provide healthcare facilities to the livestock in the State, these 400 posts of Paravets were created by the SAC for the Animal/Sheep Husbandry Departments. Since the posts of Paravets did not exist in these departments as per rules, a need was felt to re-designate these posts to ensure early recruitment against these posts.

Out of the 400 posts, 220 posts have been re-designated as Veterinary Pharmacists in the Animal Husbandry Department and 180 posts as Stock Assistants in the Sheep Husbandry Department. Out of these posts, 218 posts falling under direct quota (110 Veterinary Pharmacists and 108 Stock Assistants) shall be referred to the Services Selection Board for recruitment under SRO-202 of 2015.

The remaining 182 posts (110 Veterinary Pharmacists and 72 posts of Stock Assistants) will be filled-up from the departmental hands in accordance with promotion rules. The decision will serve the twin objective including help to induct fresh talent in the Animal/Sheep Husbandry Departments and address promotion issues of the department.