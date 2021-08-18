100 new COVID-19 cases in J&K; death toll touches 4,400

JAMMU, Aug 18: Jammu and Kashmir recorded 100 fresh cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the infection count to 3,23,682, while another fatality pushed the death toll to 4,400 in the Union Territory, officials said.

Twenty-six of the fresh cases were from the Jammu division and 74 from the Kashmir division, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 24 new COVID-19 cases, followed by Ganderbal and Kupwara districts which registered nine infections each.

The number of active cases stands at 1,125 in the union territory, while 3,18,157 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

They said one fresh case of mucormycosis (black fungus) was reported in Jammu and Kashmir since Tuesday evening, pushing the tally to 43. (Agencies)