SBI Chairman visits J&K Bank, interacts with the CMD

SRINAGAR, AUG 18: During a visit to UT of Jammu and Kashmir, Chairman, State Bank of India (SBI) Dinesh Kumar Khara paid a courtesy visit to J&K Bank Corporate Headquarters and interacted with the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) R K Chhibber. He was accompanied by the CGM Anukool Bhatnagar, GM Vinod Kumar Mishra, DGM Ajitoo Parashar and Regional Manager Fayaz Ahmad.

The distinguished guests were warmly welcomed by Chairman and MD R K Chhibber along with other senior officers of the Bank.

Expressing his deep gratitude, the CMD said, “I feel highly honored to receive you and thank you for being courteous enough to accept my invite.” On the occasion, Chairman SBI Dinesh Kumar Khara thanked the CMD for invite, hospitality and appreciated role of J&K Bank and its business model in economic upliftment of the people of UT.

Meeting over a cup of tea, both the Chairpersons exchanged views on the fast evolving financial and banking landscape of the country besides discussing the issues related to the growing role of the banks in transforming the economies of UTs of J&K and Ladakh.

The interaction will help in strengthening the relationship further between the largest bank of the country and the major financial institution of Jammu and Kashmir as the former plays the role of lead bank in UT of Ladakh, while as, the latter is the lead bank in UT of Jammu and Kashmir.