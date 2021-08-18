Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs begins its 4-days visit to Jammu & Kashmir

Holds interactive sessions, deliberations with the representatives of grassroot institutions, viz, PRI & ULB representatives and representatives of business & trade heads

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 18: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs today held several meetings with select stakeholders on the subject ‘administration, development and people’s welfare in the UT of J&K’ for an in-depth understanding of their issues and problems.

The committee held detailed interaction with the representatives of the grassroot institutions, viz, Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies, which included the Mayor, Srinagar City and Presidents of various Municipal Committees and Councils and District Development Council Chairpersons and Vice-Chairpersons apart from the Chairpersons of the Block Development Councils.

The Committee, comprising of 28 Members of Parliament from Lok Sabha as well as the Rajya Sabha, is headed by senior Congress leader and Member of the Parliament, Shri Anand Sharma.

The panel deliberated upon different issues pertaining to infrastructure, development, employment opportunities, business & trade, tourism, government run schemes and other issues.

The PRI representatives presented their views on their further empowerment as per the 73rd and 74th amendment. The Committee members listened to all the demands and issues and grievances put forth by the representatives of the grassroot institutions, while assuring them to include the suggestions in their report.

The representatives from industries, businesses, hospitality and hotel industry, Tourism etc also interacted with the standing committee and highlighted the difficulties being faced by the industries due to COVID-19 pandemic. They also voiced several suggestions and recommendations with regard to loans, incentives, schemes etc for the sustainability of industries in the UT.

Principal Secretary Home, Shaleen Kabra; Principal Secretary Housing & Urban Development Department, Dheeraj Gupta; Principal Secretary Industries & Commerce, Ranjan Prakash Thakur; Commissioner Secretary Labour & Employment, Sarita Chouhan; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole; Secretary Planning, Development & Monitoring, Sushma Chouhan; CEO Mission Youth J&K, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary; Secretary Tourism & Culture, Sarmad Hafeez, Mission Director Rural Livelihood Mission, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, and other concerned were also present during the interactive sessions.