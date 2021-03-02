Zulfikar demands early elections, Statehood to J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Mar 2: Apni Party Vice President, Ch. Zulfikar Ali today demanded early assembly elections and restoration of Statehood to J&K.

Addressing a public meeting at Targani village in Budhal, Ali said there is no representation to the people of J&K in the Government which works without taking into confidence public representatives.

“The public representatives and people in general have fed-up with the bureaucratic attitude,” he claimed adding that there is alienation among people from Government and its policies.

Ali also said that situation demands early assembly elections in J&K to replace the present system of Governance with an elected Government.

He further said that developmental works are going on at snail pace and there is no accountability of officials on delaying works which ultimately led to sufferings of common masses.

“While elected Government is answerable to the people, Babus have no such responsibility,” Ali maintained.

The Apni Party leader claimed that Government and administration are not on same page and these differences add to worries and problems of the people.

He also expressed concern on poor developmental works and lack of basic amenities in village Targani.