J&K going through turbulent times under BJP regime: Bhalla

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 2: Former minister and senior Congress leader Raman Bhalla today said that all sections of the society were suffering with Narendra Modi as Prime Minister and all promises made by the BJP before the 2014 elections have turned out to be hollow.

“It is sad to see that our society is suffering from unprecedented violence and hatred today. People from all sections are suffering,” Bhalla said while interacting with aggrieved persons of Gorakh Nagar, Bahu Fort in Gandhi Nagar constituency today.

The PCC leader said the priority of the Union Government should have been immediate restoration of Statehood to J&K which would have eventually paved the way for resumption of democratic processes. “Unfortunately, one fails to understand the reasons for the delay in the decisions of urgent nature when it comes to J&K,” he remarked.

Bhalla observed that people in J&K are already reeling under severe pressure of economic depression, coupled with the prevailing pandemic. The people in J&K feel suffocated and are waiting eagerly for a democratically elected Government to address their issues. But the people at the helm in Delhi seem to be least bothered about these important public issues and are instead adding to their woes by some rushed decisions,” Bhalla added.

He claimed that nation is going through turbulent times under Prime Minister Modi. “Our country is going through a difficult time. We must all unite and stay alert to fight against this regime,” he said.

Attacking the BJP, the Congress leader said Modi government has left no stone unturned to destroy our democratic institutions. He stressed that the country needed fair and strong constitutional institutions. Today there is rule of falsehood and injustice. Whoever raises his or her voice has to bear the brunt of the government’s anger. Former Minister alleged that every section of the society, including farmers, traders and government employees were fed up with this “anti-people” dispensation.He urged the people of J&K to get rid of the “anti-people” BJP government in the state in the next Assembly polls.