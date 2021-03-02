Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 2: Vinay Muni Charitable Trust is organizing Sarv Dharam Sammelan on March 7 at Manav Kalyan Ashram in Gou Haripur, Phalain Mandaal on the occasion of 644th birth anniversary of Guru Ravi Das Ji.

In a press conference here today Swami Vinay Muni, Trust Chairman asked the devotees to participate in the religious function.

He said during Sammelan, religious heads from all the castes will throw light on the life and teachings of Guru Ravi Das Ji.

“Main objective of the Sammelan is to spread the teachings of Guru Ravi Das Ji among public at large,” Muni informed.

He further said that all should inculcate the teachings of Guru Ravi Das Ji in their lives and maintain peace and harmony.

A handout claimed that MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, Deputy Mayor Jammu Municipal Corporation, Purnima Sharma, Ex. MLC Vikram Randhawa, Congress leader, Raman Bhalla, Maharaj Dutt Giri, Mahant Rajesh Bittu, Pawan Kumar, Suresh Kumar, Sham Sunder, Sahil, Suresh Kumar, Rakesh Kumar, Chander Parkash, Mangal Dass, Gouri Lal, Raj Kumar, Balbir (Sarpanch), Janak Raj (Panch), Bittu (Panch) and other prominent citizens of J&K will grace the Sammelan.