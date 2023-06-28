Zorawar Singh releases devotional album ‘Mere Shambhu Mere Kailasha’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 28: Chairman Team Jammu and BJP leader, Zorawar Singh Jamwal here today released devotional album “Mere Shambhu Mere Kailasha”.

The album has been presented by PKS Film Creation, produced by Pearl Sharma besides screen played and directed by Pawan Sharma. The devotional song has been written by budding lyricist Vishal Lalotra, sung by renowned singer Suresh Chauhan, music directed by Kuldeep Saproo, cast by Pawan K Sharma, Anil Sharma, Parveen Sharma, Rashmi Amla, choreographed by J R Sharma (Jackson), video-graphed by Ravi Sharma and supported by Dharmarth Trust, J&K.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman, Team Jammu and BJP leader, Zorawar Singh Jamwal congratulated the entire team of video album “Mere Shambhu Mere Kailasha” and hoped that this will make waves in music industry besides liked by netizens and people across the country.

Team Jammu chief said that Jammu and Kashmir Government must open its door to the world of music industry besides film industry and ensure its presence felt here in a big way. He said that there is dire need to provide a platform to budding singers to further harness their talent. He said that the devotional video song, which would be launched on You Tube Channel on July 1 (Commencement of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra), made by these young artists is the greatest example of their intellectual, creative and latent ability that needs to be harnessed for their optimal self-actualisation.

Chairman, Team Jammu, Zorawar Singh Jamwal also said that the youth who are engaged in such activities should be encouraged both by the Government and social organisations. The participation of youth in such devotional and spiritual activities will not only keep away the youth from indulging in social crimes but will also keep them in good health and sound mind, he added.