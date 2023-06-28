CS bids farewell to Samoon, Sharma

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 28: Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta along with other Administrative Secretaries today bid farewell to Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon, Principal Secretary, Skill Development Department and Rajesh Sharma, Custodian General on their superannuation at a function organized at Civil Secretariat.

Dr Mehta described both these officers as a professionals with kind heart who proved their mettle during their long spanning careers in Jammu and Kashmir.

He credited both of them for handling their jobs with great ability and professionalism for which they shall be remembered for long.

Speaking on the occasion, Samoon said that he has an emotional connection to J&K and has fond memories with everyone here and is overwhelmed by the affection he has received. He said that he has received out of way cooperation and support from everyone, officers, staff and people in whichever capacity he served them.

Rajesh Sharma added that working in J&K has been a matter of pride as the circumstances and conditions across UT are diverse.

Recalling their service, the Administrative Secretaries recollected the roles they had played during their period of services in J&K. They credited them for several successes and said that they will be missed in times to come.