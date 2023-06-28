Rekha leads BJP’s door to door campaign

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 28: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district Jammu South under the leadership of its president, Rekha Mahajan started its “Ghar Ghar Jansampark Maha Abhiyan” (door to door) a special public relations campaign across the Gandhi Nagar Mandal on completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi Government.

BJP district Jammu South president, Rekha Mahajan visited door-to-door in Belicharana, Gandhi Nagar Mandal in the Bahu Assembly constituency. The others who accompanied Rekha Mahajan were vice president and Prabhari, Gandhi Nagar Mandal, Narinder Koki, Mandal president, Bharat Bhushan, Vistarak, Ashok Kumar and party cadres who also interacted with the inhabitants of the area. Rekha Mahajan distributed pamphlets on the various welfare schemes of the Central Government. The campaign will end on June 30.

Speaking to the general public Rekha Mahajan said, “The public relations campaign of the BJP has already been started throughout India to enlighten the achievements of nine years of Modi led Government, as a month-long public outreach campaign. She said the BJP district Jammu South will conduct door-to-door public relations in both constituencies to inform people about the welfare schemes of the Government. Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s nine years are unmatched. Rekha stated that the country and region have transformed during this time.

“We are trying to make Modi Government’s work reach to the people.”Rekha Mahajan claimed, “These nine years have changed the fortunes of the people. The BJP Government is working to uplift every class with the basic mantras of service, good governance, the welfare of the poor and Antyodaya,” she added.

She said workers would visit homes in every ward as well as in every Mandal and distribute a booklet on the achievements of the BJP-led Central Government. They would reach out to the populace explaining how the Modi Government had changed their lives in the last nine years with a slew of welfare schemes and massive infrastructure development she counted.