Drainage work under Smart City Project affecting biz: New Plot shopkeepers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 28: The shopkeepers in New Plot area has expressed their resentment over the way the drainage work under Smart City Project is being done as it is affecting their business.

They said that the concerned contractor or executing agency should ensure that while executing the work, traders’ property is not damaged but they are not performing their duties honestly. “While executing the drainage work, they are breaking our floor tiles, central locks of the shutter, glow signboards and even BSNL cables and water pipes,” they alleged.

The agitated shopkeepers said that they are cooperating with the executing agency in smooth completion of the drainage work despite the fact that due to their work culture, our business is being affected badly, our shops are covered with dust produced due to construction work and its has become difficult for us to even breathe properly due to dust pollution.

One of the women traders alleged that she closed her shop last night and when she came in the morning to open the shop, the central lock of the shutter of the shop as well as floor tiles were found damaged. She said that who has given them (executing agency) the right to break our floor tiles and central locks. “There are costly products in our shop, if that were stolen, who would have responsible for that,” she questioned.