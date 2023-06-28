AAP protests for Assembly polls in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 28: Demanding Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, workers of Aam Aadmi Party today protested in front of Maharaja Hari Singh Park under the leadership of Sandeep Sharma, Provincial Joint Secretary Jammu.

The protesters were raising slogans against BJP Government for delaying the Assembly election in J&K.

Briefing the media persons on the occasion, Rajesh Pargotra, vice president AAP Jammu Province, strongly criticized the Election Commission of India for allegedly working on behest of ruling BJP.

Jayesh Gupta, Provincial Joint Secretary Jammu and others also addressed the protest demonstration. They alleged that BJP does not want Assembly elections in J&K so that it can continue to rule the UT through proxy.

Among others, who participated in the protest, included Safeer Choudhary, Dr Rajinder Thappa, Asif Gill, Altaf Shah, Dixit Gupta, Bharti Salma, Advocate Dalvinder Kumar, Suresh Kumar, Suresh Bangotra, Karan Attri, Dr Kiran Bhagat, Ashu Jangral and Khajur Singh.