Natrang organises ‘Bharatnatyam’ workshop

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 28: In the ongoing Children Theatre Camp-2023 being conducted by Sumeet Sharma, the theatre group ‘Natrang’ here today organised ‘Bharatnatyam’ workshop under the guidance of Nitika Aggarwal.

Speaking about the workshop Natrang Director, Balwant Thakur informed that in its endeavour to expose younger generations to the great performing art traditions of India, Natrang this year chose to introduce one of the leading classical dance tradition ‘Bharatnatyam’ to the participants of Children Theatre Camp.

He further informed that India has eight classical dance traditions and Bharatnatyam is the oldest one.

“As the younger generations are drifting away from their roots, it becomes our larger responsibility to expose and connect them with our rich cultural traditions,” Thakur maintained.

The workshop was conducted by Nitika Aggarwal, renowned Bharatanatyam exponent who is a Visharad graduate from Pracheen Kala Kendra, Chandigarh.

She is credited for having introduced classical dances in the temples of Jammu and conducted a dance recital at historic Raghunath Mandir organised by FICCI FLO. Those who took part in the workshop were Shafaq Fatimah, Tasmia Shafquat, Samrat Sharma, Advait Soham, Raaga Sharma, Adeesha Singh, Ruhaan Chandan, Jayaditya Singh, Sharvil Mahajan, Shranaya Mahajan, Javir Singh, Reet Gupta, Aryan Gupta, Adira Gupta, Daivik Gupta, Mehak Chib, Abhiraj Sharma, Sadhya Sharma, Araiya Shan, Mrigasya Shan, Daiwik Shan, Advik Sharma, Tanmay Chopra, Aarav Vashisht, Jeevansh Sharma, Arindam Kohli, Aarohi Kohli, Saanchi Dutta, Dwijesh Dutta, Riaan Gupta, Manavi Bhushan, Kavyaansh Gandotra, Shravya Sharma, Audvik Badyal, Kamakhya Bali, Vidhanshi Jamwal, Viyaan Sharma, Droan Dushyant Kohli, Anmol Sharma, Kushan Malhotra, Pragya Wadhera, Abhay Sharma, Aarjav Jain and Pulkit Jayee.

Natrang Children Theatre camp is being assisted by Mohd. Yaseen, Kananpreet Kaur, Palshin Dutta, Mihir Gujral and Sheryaar Salaria.