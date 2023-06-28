Gharu Ram credits Azad for Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Bhawan

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 28: Former Minister and DPAP leader Choudhary Gharu Ram, president Jammu Central Zone today chaired a meeting in which it was resolved to welcome the pilgrims coming for Shri Amarnath Ji yatra from July 1.

Gharu Ram recalled that Yatri Bhawan at Bhagwati Nagar in Jammu was constructed with 16 big halls during the tenure of Ghulam Nabi Azad as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir within four months.

At that time, Gharu Ram was the Minister of Urban Development.

Gharu Ram appealed to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to support Azad for formation of next Government in Jammu and Kashmir.

Others present in the meeting were Anita Thakur, Prabha Salathia, Sobat Ali, Ashok Khajuria and Naresh Maini.