Dr Agnishekhar bags Shatabdi Samman

Excelsior Correspondent

INDORE, (MP) June 28: Eminent Hindi poet, writer, thinker, Kashmir folklore enthusiast, Dr.Agnishekhar and noted writer Dr Devendra Deepak were today conferred prestigious Centenary Awards (Shatabdi Samman) of Shrimadhya Bharat Hindi Sahitya Samiti Indore by Padmbhushan Sumitra Mahajan, former Speaker, Lok Sabha and Vinay Sahsrabuddhe, president of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations. The award carries cash reward of Rs one lakh, besides Shawl, Shrifal and Memento.

Speaking on the occasion in the historic auditorium of Hindi Sahitya Samiti, Indore associated with Mahatma Gandhi, Sumitra Mahajan while lauding the contribution of both the writers especially made mention of significance of Literature of exile produced by Dr.Agnishekhar that revolves round exile consciousness and rejected hate, violence and human rights abuses. She also highlighted huge fund of literature in exile produced by displaced Kashmiri Pandit litterateurs as an additional dimension to contemporary Indian literature. Vinay Sahsrbuddhe and Vikas Dave, Director Madhya Pradesh Sahitya Academi also complimented the poets for their literary voices advocating great human values of love, ethos and harmony.

This commemorative centenary function of Shrimadhya Bharat Sahitya Samiti was attended by large number of public intellectuals, artists, writers, lawyers of Indore city. Prior to this year’s awardee Dr.Agnishekhar, Shatabdi Samman has been conferred to Ramdarsh Mishra, Chitra Mudgal, Prabhakar Shotriya ,Ramesh Chandra Shah, Damodar Khadse, Vijay Bahadur Singh and others.

Noteworthy to mention that author of several widely acclaimed books Dr.Agnishekhar has created niche in mainstream Hindi literature and has brought laurels to Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. He has been resource person for translation and research work regarding ancient Indic context of Kashmir studies.

He has published number of research papers on sociological aspects of Kashmir folklore besides his translations from Kashmiri literature into Hindi is duly taken cognizance of.