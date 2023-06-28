Sat raises issues of public concern with MD JPDCL

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 28: Former Minister, Sat Sharma (CA) today met MD JPDCL, Shiv Anant Tayal, at his office along with Chief Engineer, Distribution JPDCL, Sandeep Seth and raised several issues of public concern related to power and electricity bills.

Sharma was also accompanied by district president Jammu BJP, Pramod Kapahi, BJP treasurer, Prabhat Singh, BJP secretary, Ayodhya Gupta, Mandal presidents, Keshav Chopra and Atul Bakshi, Ravinder Tickoo and several others.

Sat Sharma said that various issues were brought into the notice of the MD JPDCL related to public concern in the meeting. He said that several posts at various levels are lying vacant in the Department for some time as the employees have retired and he asked the MD to fill up the posts so that no work is hampered and smooth functioning of the Department can take place.

The delegation also asked the MD that there are certain people who have availed amnesty scheme given by the Government but those people are not in a position to pay their dues as some are living under very miserable conditions and are needy people. It was apprised during the meeting that around four thousand people have arrears above one lakh but they are unable to avail amnesty scheme because of financial constraints.

He urged LG administration to kindly waive off their dues and sympathy must be shown towards those people. Sharma also said that he has talked to MD JPDCL about those areas where proper metering has been done but still they are facing interrupted power supply. Sharma said these areas must not face such problems and there must be uninterrupted power supply in these areas.

MD JPDCL and Chief Engineer Distribution said that the issues shall be taken up with the appropriate authorities on priority and a solution will be found.