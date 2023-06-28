J&K’s speedy development sets example for country: Vibodh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 28: BJP Jammu & Kashmir’s general secretary and former MLC, Vibodh Gupta, today conducted a meeting with the party Karyakartas of the Rehari Bakshinagar Mandal.

Addressing the gathering, Gupta shed light on the remarkable endeavours undertaken by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi led Central Government to foster a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in the region, envisioning J&K as the land of innovation and startups.

“With an unwavering commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and innovation, BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi remains dedicated to turning Jammu & Kashmir into the largest startup destination in the country. It is committed to facilitating an ecosystem that nurtures creative thinking, provides the necessary support, and encourages entrepreneurial spirit”, said Vibodh.

Highlighting the Modi Government affirmation to transform Jammu & Kashmir into a flourishing hub of innovation, Gupta showcased the positive impact of various Government schemes such as Startup India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and Skill India on the youth of J&K. He emphasized how the region’s young population has reaped the benefits of these initiatives, positioning themselves as an exemplary model for the rest of the country.

Gupta particularly highlighted the remarkable achievements of J&K’s youth in the field of agro startups and business , stating that they have become pioneers and are setting a benchmark for innovation in the agricultural sector. Jammu & Kashmir’s speedy development sets an example for the rest of the country to follow.

The BJP J&K UT secretary, Veenu Khanna

hailed the remarkable progress and development achieved in the region under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

She highlighted various key initiatives and projects that have been instrumental in transforming the Union Territory and uplifting the lives of its residents.

Furthermore, BJP treasurer of J&K UT, Prabhat Singh, reaffirmed the party’s steadfast focus on development. Singh emphasised that the BJP places development as a top priority and is committed to implementing policies and initiatives that bring positive change to the lives of the people.

Mandal Pardhan Atul Bakshi, praised the party’s efforts in empowering local communities.