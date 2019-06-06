‘Zero tolerance’ to corruption in any form in PMJAY: Dr Vardhan

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said there will be ‘zero tolerance for frauds and corruption’ in any form and strong checks and balances should be put in place to deter and mitigate fraud and abuse against any leakages.

“There needs to be seamless integration between the two pillars of Ayushman Bharat to ensure that the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Swastha Bharat, Samriddh Bharat is fulfilled,” said Dr Vardhan, while he reviewed the progress of the implementation of Ayushman Bharat, including Health & Wellness Centres and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, here.

“The Prime Minister has envisioned the scheme for the health and wellness of the poorest and most vulnerable of the country’s people,” he said, adding that “Strong checks and balances should be put in place to deter and mitigate fraud and abuse, and adopt a zero-tolerance policy against any leakages.” (AGENCIES)