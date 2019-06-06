Australia set 289 target for West Indies, Coulter-Nile misses ton

NOTTINGHAM: Riding on Nathan Coulter-Nile’s 92 and Steven Smith’s 73 runs, Australia set a challenging target of 288 runs for West Indies in 10th World Cup match here at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

Australia were all out in 49 overs. From Indies side Pacer Carlos Brathwaite took three wickets in his 10 over spell, while Oshane Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell, Andre Russell picked two wickets each.

Earlier, Jason holder won the toss and put Australia to bat first.

Australia got off to a bad start as their skipper Aaron Finch departed early for 6 off 10 balls. Soon, the Aussies slipped to 38 for 4. Opener David Warner (3), Usman Khawaja (13) and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell (0) were failed to face fiery West Indies’ bowling. (AGENCIES)