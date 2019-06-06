New AI tool can tell babies’ cries apart

WASHINGTON: Scientists have developed a new artificial intelligence (AI) based tool that can identify and distinguish between normal cry signals of babies and abnormal ones, such as those resulting from an underlying illness.

The method, described in the IEEE/CAA Journal of Automatica Sinica (JAS), promises to be useful to parents at home as well as in healthcare settings, as doctors may use it to discern cries among sick children.

Experienced health care workers and seasoned parents are able to pretty accurately distinguish among a baby’s many needs based on the crying sounds it makes.

While each baby’s cry is unique, they share some common features when they result from the same reasons, said researchers from Northern Illinois University in the US.

Identifying the hidden patterns in the cry signal has been a major challenge, and AI applications have now been shown to be an appropriate solution within this context.

The new research uses a specific algorithm based on automatic speech recognition to detect and recognise the features of infant cries.

In order to analyse and classify those signals, the team used compressed sensing as a way to process big data more efficiently. (AGENCIES)