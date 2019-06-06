South Africa turned down de Villiers CWC19 return offer

CAPE TOWN: Cricket South Africa have confirmed that AB de Villiers offered to come out of retirement to be available for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019, but the team management turned him down.

De Villiers announced a shock retirement in May 2018, saying he was “running out of gas” after years on the international circuit. However, it has now emerged that he told the captain and coach that he was willing to make a comeback if they needed, something the selectors found out right before naming the squad.

While it came as a “shock”, the selectors decided to “stay true to our morals and principles” and stick to their original selection, they said on Thursday.

“For Faf du Plessis and Ottis Gibson to share AB’s desire to be included in the squad on the day we announced our World Cup squad on April 18 was a shock to all of us,” said Linda Zondi, selection panel convener.

“AB left a big vacuum when he retired, we had a year to find players at franchise level to fill the gap. We had players who put in the hard work, who put up their hands and deserved to be given the opportunity to go to the World Cup. The decision was based on principle; we had to be fair to the team, the selection panel, our franchise system and players,” he said.

“At no point in the year that he had retired did he make himself available for selection. It was no option when I received the news on the day of the squad announcement, our squad was finalised and confirmed,” Zondi said.

“AB is undoubtedly one of the best players in the world, but above all else, we have to stay true to our morals and principles, there is no regret in the decision,” he added. (AGENCIES)