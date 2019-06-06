Jitendra Singh meets J-K police chief; discusses Amarnath Yatra preparations

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday held a discussion with Jammu and Kashmir Governor’s adviser K Vijay Kumar and State police chief Dilbagh Singh on the current situation in the State as well as the arrangements for the forthcoming Amarnath yatra.

“The Centre is committed to ensure incident-free Amarnath Yatra. Like last time, this time too there will be zero tolerance towards terrorism,” he told reporters.

Vijay Kumar and Dilbagh Singh had called on the Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office here.

“Discussed the current situation in the State as well as arrangements for the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra,” the Minister later said.