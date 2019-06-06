Discussions within Govt and with US underway to resolve trade issues: MEA

NEW DELHI: Days after the US announced its decision to end preferential trade status for India, the External Affairs Ministry Thursday said efforts are on to resolve the trade issues between the two countries.

“There has been discussions within the Government as well as with the US to resolve the issue,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said at a media briefing.

“These kind of issues come up and they are resolved mutually as well,” he added.

Last week, President Donald Trump terminated India’s designation as a beneficiary from June 5, ending the country’s USD 5.6 billion trade concessions under the key GSP programme. (AGENCIES)