Encounter breaks out between militants and security forces in Pulwama

SRINAGAR: An encounter broke out Thursday between militants and security forces in Pulwama district, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Panjran area of Pulwama following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said a gunfight broke out as the militants opened firing at security personnel, forcing them to retaliate.
There was no report of any casualty so far, he added. (AGENCIES)
