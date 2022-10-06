Zelensky, NATO Secretary-General discuss Ukraine’s EuroAtlantic integration

Kyiv, Oct 6 : Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he held a phone conversation with Secretary-General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg to discuss Ukraine’s EuroAtlantic integration. Zelensky said on Wednesday he coordinated further steps with Stoltenberg on Ukraine’s path toward integration with NATO. Separately, Stoltenberg tweeted that NATO will sustain and step up support for Ukraine for “as long as it takes.” On September 30, Zelensky said that Ukraine would apply for membership in NATO under an accelerated procedure.