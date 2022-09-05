Yuva Rajput Sabha delegation meets Div Com

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 5: Representatives of Yuva Rajput Sabha today met with Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar at his office. The meeting was held to discuss the issue regarding long pending demand of declaration of holiday on the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh on September 23.

The Divisional Commissioner gave patient hearing to the demand of delegation and assured that the Government is actively considering their demand. He also informed that the Government has already taken cognisance of the matter.

The delegation members also enquired about the High Level Committee, the Div Com assured that the matter is in active consideration.

He also assured that the process of filing of the report would be completed in the minimum possible time as the matter is in active consideration of the Government.

On the assurance of the Divisional Commissioner the Yuva Rajput Sabha decided to suspend their ongoing strike/ Dharna.

The delegation included Rajan Singh Happy, President YRS, Shamsher Singh senior member, Balbir Singh Senior member, Vishal Singh Vice president, Vikramjeet Singh General Secretary, Partap Singh member and Gourav Manhas member of Yuva Rajput Sabha alongwith other senior members.

Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Avny Lavasa and Senior Superintendent of Police Jammu, Chandan Kohli, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Menga Sherpa were also present in the meeting.