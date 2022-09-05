LIC Agents stage ‘dharna’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 5: On the call of the Joint Action Committee of Life Insurance Agents’ Federations of India, LIC Agents’ staged a one day dharna over the long pending demands, here today.

While staging the protest, the LIC Agents said, “Agent community is suffering from the callous attitude of the higher management towards their genuine demands such as increase bonus of policy holder, reduce rate of interest on loans, efficient services to internal and external customers, revival facility is to be given to policies lapsed beyond five years and citizens charter should be displayed.”.

They said that the Govt of India should remove GST on insurance policies (these all demands concern policy holder), in addition to that Agents’ were demanding increase in gratuity (current gratuity is maximum 3 lakh, which is very meagre), medical claim for all agents, introduction of contributory provident fund and increase in term insurance.

They said that they time and again requested higher management for the fulfilment of their genuine demands but of no avail which left no other option for agents other than agitation.