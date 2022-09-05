ONDC, JKTPO join hands to boost e-commerce in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 5: A workshop for familiarising Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) was organised by Jammu & Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO) at Jammu & Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI), Pampore toady. The workshop was attended by MD JKTPO, Director Industries & Commerce Kashmir and Director Handloom & Handicraft Kashmir.

Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is an initiative aimed at promoting open networks for all aspects of exchange of goods and services over digital or electronic networks. ONDC is based on open-sourced methodology, using open specifications and open network protocols independent of any specific platform.

The working of the ONDC network was explained in details and the working of the network was demonstrated. The participants were given the opportunity to interact with the ONDC team and their partners. The workshop was attended by women entrepreneurs, small entrepreneurs, E-Commerce Companies, Logistic Companies, Retailers, Artisans, FPOs and Industry Association of UT.

Managing Director JKTPO, Khalid Jahangir while addressing the participants and experts emphasized that e-commerce is the new future of business ecosystem and there is need for business community adopt this as soon as possible, adding that the volume of trade through digital platforms has witnessed upward trend and is likely to change face of trading pattern. Through ONDC sellers will be able to expand their business to new markets with increase in the visibility of their products to more buyers connected with ONDC.

Director Handlooms and Handicrafts, Kashmir, Mahmood Ahmad Shah, said that e-commerce has huge potential in the field and Handloom & Handicrafts to connect local artisans to markets of the world.

Director Industries & Commerce Kashmir, Saloni Rai congratulated JKTPO and ONDC for conducting such workshop on e-commerce and said that e commerce is next big thing especially after Covid pandemic. She emphasized on targeting Self Help Group on e commerce platforms.

The workshop was led by Shireesh Joshi, Chief Business Officer ONDC. He said “ONDC aims to increase the number of sellers in e-commerce platform to 20 Lakhs and consumers to 20 crores in next 5 years.” He further mentioned that Jammu and Kashmir is one of the first UT/State which has taken the initiative of on boarding its entrepreneurs on ONDC platform. He also briefed about on boarding process on ONDC.

Network partners of ONDC viz. e-Samudaay, My Store and GOFRUGAL Technologies had an one to one networking sessions with sellers, artisans and entrepreneurs and also briefed them about benefits and onboarding process. The workshop received good response from local sellers and entrepreneurs.