Yudhvir inaugurates Suzuki’s two-wheeler dealership

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 19: BJP General Secretary Yudhvir Sethi inaugurated M/s Mayank Automobiles, a Suzuki’s two-wheeler authorized sales and Service Sub Dealership here at Lower Roop Nagar, E.W.S Colony.

Members of Two Wheeler Association, Jammu, Ajay Singh Chandel, P.S Maan, Vishambar Dass, Lokesh Kapoor and Anil Bhan, Proprietor of the dealership were also present.

Jugal Sharma and other prominent people were present.

Sethi said private organizations play a positive role in the economy besides opening new opportunities of job for the younger generation.

Sethi said that the dealership would give new options to the two-wheeler enthusiasts. He said the management should work towards providing quality service to the customers of the area.

Anil Bhan gave a brief presentation of the various models of scooters and motorcycles which included their flagship models of Suzuki which is very robust in its looks and performance. The dealership is equipped with a modern service centre catering to all type of service needs, Bhan added.