Peaks Auto launches Arena-S Presso

Excelsior Correspondent

SUNDERBANI, Oct 19: Peaks Auto Thanda Pani launched much awaited new Arena-S Presso car.

On the occasion, Additional Deputy Commi-ssioner (ADC) Sunderbani Vinod Kumar Benhal was the chief guest, who unveiled the car in presence of Retd Block Medical Officer (BMO) Dr Khem Raj Sharma, Branch Manager J&K Bank Balshama Rakesh Kumar Sharma, Branch Manager of Punjab National Bank (PNB) Sunderbani and many others.

The new model, which is based on the company’s fifth generation HEARTECT platform, comes with a BS-VI compliant one-litre petrol engine with a claimed fuel efficiency of 21.7 km per litre. S-PRESSO is equipped with both manual and auto gear shift (AGS) transmission options.

“Today, compact is the natural choice of India’s car customers. At the same time, today is the age of disruptions. We realised that entry level compact segment needs a fresh design language,” Deputy General Manager (DGM) Gurmeet Singh said.

The company’s engineers and designers have created this new mini SUV which is aggressive on the outside and comes with bold and dynamic interiors, he added. “Nothing like this has ever been attempted before, on a vehicle in this segment. It connects with today’s aspirational and passionate youth,” Singh said.

The S-PRESSO has been designed, developed and validated using Suzuki’s global development processes and will be sold countrywide through the company’s ARENA retail network, he said. “While working with their counterparts in SMC, Japan, engineers from Maruti Suzuki worked on this car. They worked on it here in India, at our world-class R&D Center at Rohtak,” he added.

The new model comes with various safety features such as dual airbags, ABS (Anti-Lock-Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brake force Distribution), Limiters, rear parking assist system, high speed warning alert, reverse parking sensors among others.