Ishan, Mukesh among 8 winners on Day-2

4th 6 Red Balls C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 19: Ishan Choudhary, Mukesh Kapahi and Aman Sharma were among eight cueists who scripted victories on Day-2 of the ongoing 4th Six Red Balls Championship, being organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Billiards and Snooker Association at Billiards Hall, MA Stadium, here.

Ishan Choudhary defeated Munni Chahal by 3-1 (29-45, 39-38, 38-24, 38-11), while Mukesh Kapahi trounced Satyam Sharma by 3-1 (26-37, 35-25, 37-25, 50-24).

Earlier, in other matches of the day, Shubham Dubey defeated Sandhanshu by 3-0 (33-9, 32-20, 41-33); Vikrant Gupta drubbed Tushar Sharma by 3-1 (44-07, 41-18, 20-25, 41-38); Satvik Kerni beat Varun Sethi by 3-1 (20-27, 31-18, 21-25, 29-09); Aman Sharma defeated Naman Gupta by 3-2 (35-31, 05-45, 29-23, 27-60, 37-22); Sourav Santya beat Vansh Gupta by 3-0 (50-25, 71-26, 34-08) and Adish Gupta got the better of Manav Pathania by 3-2 (25-21, 11-34, 51-50, 41-50, 32-05).