MHAC Nagbani hosts U-19 Roller Skating Championship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 19: MHAC Nagbani organised Cluster Level Skating Championship (U-19) both boys and girls, which concluded in the school premises here today.

DAV Schools of Jalandhar, Ludhiana & J&K participated in this Championship.

Principal of the host School, Sween Puri welcomed the participants hailing from various schools along with their coaches. The school flag was hoisted after which the participants presented the march past followed by declaring the Championship Meet Open.

The chief guest on the valedictory function was Tushar Kanti Sharma, Member J&K Special Tribunal and LMC Member of School.

The sports extravaganza was drawn to a close with the ceremonial Covering of the flag and there after declaring the meet close.

The overall Championship in boys went to MHAC School, Nagbani, while Police DAV Public PAP Campus, Jalandhar emerged runners-up and the overall Championship in girls section was bagged by MHAC School, Nagbani and the runners-up was DAV Public School, Pakhowal, Ludhiana.