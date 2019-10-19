LG festive campaign launched at Wave Mall

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 19: With festive season around the corner, LG Electronics India come up with unique concept of try and buy for its consumers.

At Wave Mall here, LG India will be displaying its complete air solution range including Residential ACs hot and cold series, along with ceiling fan and air purifier. The consumers can visit this display zone and experience the live product demo. This activation is planned from today and will go for next three days.

LG India has also announced its festive campaign named “Khwahishon se KhushiyoTak” aimed at offering consumers an opportunity to celebrate this festive season by availing exciting offers and incentives on the purchase of LG products. The offers are available across product categories in home appliances and home electronics segment and is valid till October 31.

Commenting on this auspicious season, Surjit Singh Manhas Branch Manager Jammu, LG Electronics India said, “Festive season is that time of the year when consumers look at upgrading their home products with something new. We in LG wants to enable them with the informed call to make the right purchase decision well in advance. Also, with “Khwahishon se KhushiyoTak” offers, we want to bring an opportunity for the consumers to upgrade their home with LG products. This is a way for LG to bring smiles into the lives of its loyal consumers and be a part of their celebrations.”