Youth, woman among 7 die of COVID-19; 324 test +ve

Death toll reaches 2000 in Jammu region

Daily recoveries 3 times more than cases

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 9: A youth and a woman were among seven persons who died of COVID-19 while 324 tested positive for the virus in Jammu region today. Daily recoveries were three times more the cases while death toll in the region reached 2000.

Two COVID deaths were reported in Jammu district and one each in Rajouri, Kishtwar, Reasi, Kathua and Udhampur.

A 32-year-old youth hailing from village Kirmoo in Ramnagar tehsil of Udhampur district died of COVID-19 and co-morbidities in the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu where he was under treatment for last four days.

A 70-year-old woman from village Thuru in Reasi district died of Coronavirus in the District Hospital Reasi.

A 55-year-old man from Marh Halka succumbed to the virus in the GMC Jammu while 82-year-old died in the Military Hospital Satwari.

A 60-year-old man from Manjakote in Rajouri district breathed his last in the GMC Rajouri while another 60-year-old from Kuchaal Chatroo passed away in the District Hospital Kishtwar. A 46-year-old man from Kathua died in the GMC Kathua.

Six deaths in Jammu today took death toll to 2000 including 1104 in Jammu district followed by 197 Rajouri, 147 Kathua, 130 Udhampur, 115 Samba, 93 Doda, 80 Poonch, 57 Ramban, 39 Reasi and 38 in Kishtwar district.

Out of 324 persons, who tested positive for COVID, 97 cases were registered in Jammu district, 46 Rajouri, 41 Doda, 37 Ramban, 35 Poonch, 22 Udhampur, 18 Kathua, 10 each Kishtwar and Reasi and eight in Samba district.

As against 324 new cases, 944 persons recovered from the virus today, the maximum 436 in Jammu district, 144 Poonch, 131 Ramban, 62 Doda, 52 Rajouri, 42 Reasi, 24 Kathua, 23 Udhampur, 17 Kishtwar and 13 in Samba district.

Jammu region now has 1,15,922 Corona cases including 7516 active positive, 1,06,406 recoveries and 2000 deaths.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Ladakh today reported 72 Corona positive cases including 64 in Leh and eight in Kargil district.

However, no COVID casualty was reported in Ladakh.

With today’s positives, Corona count in Ladakh has reached 19330. Among them, 941 are active positive cases while 18194 have been treated and there were 195 casualties—141 in Leh and 54 in Kargil.