Union Secy inspects construction works on Z-morh, Zojila tunnels

Excelsior Correspondent

GANDERBAL, June 9: Union Secretary, Road Transport and Highways (RT&H), Giridhar Aramane, today visited the construction site of Z-Morh and Zojila tunnels at Sonamarg to have first-hand appraisal of the work progress made on these prestigious projects.

During the visit, the Secretary was accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Krittika Jyotsna; Member NHAI, Manoj Kumar; Executive Director, NHIDCL, Gurjeet Singh Kambo; SSP Ganderbal, ADC, SDM Kangan and officials of executing agencies.

After on ground review of East and West Portals of Z-Morh tunnel, the Union Secretary chaired a brief meeting and reviewed the progress on the prestigious project with a detailed assessment of all vital aspects of the construction work.

The concerned officials briefed him about the pace and progress of construction works on main tunnel and escape tunnel, safety measures, ventilation water proofing works and drainage system. He was informed that escape tunnel is nearing completion and main tunnel is expected to be completed by 2023.

The Union Secretary appreciated the forthcoming breakthrough of Z-Morh Escape tunnel which will enable controlled movement during winter season to Sonamarg. The tunnel will facilitate the locals and tourists to access Sonamarg during winter season which remains completely cutoff during winters due to road passing active avalanche areas.

The Secretary also visited the 32 Km Zojila project with a major tunnels of 14 KM for all weather connectivity of Kashmir with Ladakh. Ongoing works on Zojila Nilgrar portals and approach roads were also visited.

While inspecting the ongoing works of both the tunnel projects, the Secretary directed the officials of the executing agencies to expedite pace of works on the ambitious projects, so that targets are achieved within the stipulated time frame.

Earlier, blasting ceremony was also carried out by Union Secretary at Z-Morh tunnel.