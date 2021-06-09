Several vehicles damaged as portion of road caved in

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 9: Several vehicles were damaged as some portion of Circular road caved in here today.

As per reports, four cars and a scooty were damaged as some portion of Circular road caved in here. The vehicles were parked along with Circular road.

The reason is being ascertained behind the incident.

However, Chowk Chabutra Police has also taken cognizance in this regard.

Meanwhile, the residents held protest and demanded inquiry viz action against those responsible in the incident.

Traffic was also suspended temporarily on the Circular road, but was restored later.