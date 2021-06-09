JPDCL appeals consumers to use power judiciously, report cases of pilferage

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 9: Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) of J&K Power Development Department (PDD) today appealed to the consumers to make judicious use of electricity in their households, offices and business centres by switching off all lights, gadgets, devices, etc. when not required.

Addressing a joint press conference, Chairman JPDCL, Jagmohan Sharma, and Corporation’s Managing Director, Er Gurmeet Singh, urged the people to minimise the use of heavy power consuming devices like air conditioners, microwaves, electric cook-tops, etc. especially during peak demand hours from 7 pm to 11 pm.

The Corporation Authorities further called for avoiding use of multiple AC units, within households for decreasing system burden, besides reducing their own bills and use the electricity to the limit of agreement with JPDCL.

They also encouraged the people to report cases of power pilferage/power theft, being resorted to by some unscrupulous elements of the society, so that action can be taken against such persons and law abiding & honest citizens do not suffer.

The JDPCL Chairman asked the people to stay vigilant and help in identifying any black sheep within JPDCL-J&K PDD, which are in connivance with power thieves in the society. “Society cannot progress without the active contribution of its members and everyone should do his part, conscientiously’: he added.

They impressed upon the consumers to motivate everyone to make timely payments of their electricity bills, so that the JPDCL-J&K PDD can maintain and improve its indispensible services.

The JPDCL also appealed to the social, cultural and religious organizations, trade and commerce bodies, Beopar mandals, shopkeeper associations, audio-visual and print media, political parties & organizations, people associated with social media and influencers, Municipal and Panchayat Raj Institution representatives to use their influence and advise the general public for using power judiciously and stop power theft in their respective areas.

“It has been noticed that a large number of consumers in every area of Jammu province resort to power theft by using hooks thereby causing difficulties to the honest electricity consumers too. This culture must end for our own good”, they added and said that to enjoy quality power there is need to say no to power theft.

MD JPDCL also listed several proactive measures initiated at various levels to strengthen the Power Distribution and Transmission networks across Jammu region, to ease out the electrical power related sufferings/grievances of the general public, especially during the extreme summers.