Youth Who Snatched Rifle From CRPF Trooper Brought Back With Family’s Assistance: ADGP Vijay Kumar

SRINAGAR, Jan 1: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday said that a youth who snatched a rifle from a CRPF trooper has been “brought back” with the assistance of his family.

The youth, Irfan Ahmad Bashir (25) had snatched the AK-47 rifle of a CRPF man today morning.

“With assistance of family, Police brought back Irfan Bashir Ganie @ soba Ganie Aged about 25yrs S/o Bashir Ahmad R/o Below Pulwama along with AK-47 rifle which he snatched from CRPF personnel today morning. Investigation going on. We appreciate the role of family,” said a police spokesman on Twitter while quoting ADGP Kashmir.