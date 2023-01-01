Grenade Attack In Srinagar, Civilian Injured

Srinagar, Jan 01: A boy was injured in a grenade blast in Hawal locality of Srinagar on Sunday, police said.

A spokesman of Srinagar Police said on Twitter: “There was an attempt to throw grenade on a CRPF vehicle in crowded area of MK chowk it missed target & caused minor splinter injury to one local boy. Operations launched in area to nab the culprit.”

Quoting a senior police officer, that the injured as Sameer Ahmed Malla son of Manzoor Ahmed Malla resident of Habak.