Two Killed, Four Injured In Suspected Terror Attack In J&K’s Rajouri

JAMMU, Jan 1: Two people died and Four people were injured in an alleged terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri. As per reports, the suspected terror attack occurred near a Ram Temple in Rajouri’s Dhangri village.

Eyewitnesses said that some people caring guns came in a car and opened fire on the people in that area. Following the alleged shootout, they reportedly fled in the car.

A senior police officer present on the spot said that the injured have been shifted to the hospital.

Two civilians dead and four others are injured in the firing that took place at 3 houses separated at a distance of around 50 metres from each other at upper Dangri village in Rajouri. Search operation has been launched in the area, says ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh