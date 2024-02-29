Youth Power Is The Driving Force Of Progressive And Prosperous India: LG Sinha

JAMMU, FEB 29: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated ‘JK Youth Conclave 2024’ and launched the second season of ‘Inspire GenZ’ and ‘Beats of J&K’ initiatives of Department of Information and Public Relations, at Convention Centre, today.

In his address, the Lt Governor commended the efforts of the Department of Information and Public Relations for engaging and inspiring new generation to develop their individual selves.

“Platforms like ‘Youth Conclave’ will motivate Gen Zers to shape the J&K’s social, cultural and economic landscape and eventually make an impact on different sectors,” the Lt Governor said.

He congratulated the Young Achievers from J&K who were honoured today for their exemplary contribution in diverse fields.

“Youth power is the pillar for Viksit J&K and Viksit Bharat. The country is moving forward with great confidence, hope and expectations and I am sure the young generation with their unique skills and talents will make their valuable contribution in this journey,” the Lt Governor said.

At the Youth Conclave, the Lt Governor highlighted the crucial role of the new generation in cultivating most innovative ecosystem and shaping tomorrow’s success.

Youth power is the driving force of progressive and prosperous India. They are creating new path to achieve the vision of Amrit Kaal, he said.

He reiterated the commitment of the UT Administration towards the empowerment of youth and providing them conducive environment to unleash their true potential.

65% population of J&K is youth. This demographic dividend is our biggest strength, the Lt Governor said.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor impressed upon the Mission Youth and Department of Information & Public Relations to create a network of youth through a Next Generation Coalition- JK programme.

Youth always work selflessly. They live for others. Youth’s actions are not limited to their own benefit. The personality of the youth believes in sharing, the Lt Governor observed.

He said, youth-led fight against drugs will play a vital role in tackling the menace of drug abuse and achieving the goal of a drug-free Jammu Kashmir.

Youth spread the fragrance of their talent and energy to benefit all. They help the society to light the darker pathways to remove the darkness. The Administration will ensure all the necessary resources and handholding to the youth in their endeavours to serve the society, the Lt Governor further added.

The Lt Governor visited the exhibition stalls put up by the different departments at the Youth Conclave. He handed over appointment letters and benefits under various schemes to the beneficiaries.

Artists of Beats of J&K enthralled the audience with their electrifying performances. A short video on the journey of Film making in J&K was also showcased on the occasion.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Rehana Batul, Commissioner Secretary Information; Jatin Kishore, Director Information, senior officials, prominent personalities, renowned artists, young achievers and youth in large number were present.