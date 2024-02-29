Implement Decisions Without Fear Or Favour: LG Sinha To Officials

Jammu, Feb 29: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday directed the officers to implement decisions without fear or favour, as he interacted with citizens during live public grievance hearing here.

Sinha also asked the officials to assess the public outreach programmes and take corrective measures for efficient redressal of grievances.

The LG interacted with the people and listened to their grievances during ‘LG’s Mulaqaat’, a live public grievance hearing programme at Civil Secretariat.

He sought details of the complaints received on Jammu and Kashmir Integrated Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (JKIGRAMS) portal and action taken report on public outreach programmes from the concerned administrative secretaries, deputy commissioners and senior officials.

“All the initiatives must serve the common good and decisions must be implemented without fear or favour,” the Lt Governor said, impressing upon the officials to take dedicated measures and focus on strengthening both physical and social capital.

“We should strive to improve the public service delivery mechanism, quick resolution to public complaints and speedy and transparent implementation of welfare schemes to enhance capabilities of the citizens,” he said.

Addressing the grievances received from the citizens, the LG passed explicit directions for the rationalisation of teachers, especially in schools located at far flung areas.

Sinha directed effective functioning of borewells and handpumps, besides strengthening the power transmission. He also ordered strengthening of distribution infrastructure and addressing the issues of low tension network and loose hanging electric wires.

Deputy commissioners were instructed to ensure that areas which require necessary intervention, as far as power infrastructure is concerned, are covered under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).