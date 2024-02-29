Modi Created Lucrative Livelihood Opportunities Other Than Govt Jobs: Dr Jitendra

JAMMU, Feb 29 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created lucrative livelihood opportunities other than government jobs through different schemes like MUDRA, StartUp India, Aroma Mission, PM Vishwakarma, PM SVAnidhi etc.

There are instances of youngsters leaving corporate jobs to opt for StartUp entrepreneurship, he said.

Dr. Jitendra Singh was addressing “MUDRA Labharthi Sammelan” organised by State Bank of India.

The Minister said, J&K has been highly benefited under the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY) which is evident from the fact that out of over 6 crore beneficiaries across the country, J&K has nearly 25,000 beneficiaries though being a smaller territory with a lesser population compared to some UTs and many states in the country. He congratulated the State Bank of India, J&K chapter for this achievement.

What is significant is that across the country, about 60 to 70% of MUDRA beneficiaries are women, said Dr Jitendra Singh.

During the program, Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasised that there may not be any scheme in the world supported by a bank without a guarantee or a mortgage. But, MUDRA started under PM Modi and supported by the banks disburses loans under this scheme without a guarantee or a mortgage and the only guarantee is ‘Modi ki Guarantee” which means guarantee of fulfilment of a guarantee.

Pertinent to mention, Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY) is a flagship scheme of the Modi Government. The scheme facilitates micro credit/Loan up to Rs. 10 lakhs to income generating micro enterprises engaged in the non farm sector in manufacturing, trading or service sectors including activities allied to agriculture such as poultry, dairy, beekeeping, etc. The Scheme provides financial assistance extended by Member Lending Institutions to the non-corporate, non-farm sector income generating activities of micro and small entities.

These micro and small entities comprise millions of proprietorship / partnership firms running as small manufacturing units, service sector units, shopkeepers, fruits / vegetable vendors, truck operators, food-service units, repair shops, machine operators, small industries, artisans, food processors and others.

Schemes like PM-SVANidhi, PM Vishwakarma etc. have touched and benefited that strata of the society that has not been taken care of by the previous governments. But, PM Narendra Modi has taken care of every segment of the society without any discrimination or vote bank politics, said Dr. Jitendra Singh.

While appreciating the Direct Bank Transfer conceptualised by PM Narendra Modi, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, (DBT) has garnered international recognition, has become the role model for the world and has been able to save one lakh crore which is a massive achievement of PM Modi led government.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said, another important aspect of these schemes is that these are largely women driven empowering women be that MUDRA, PMAY etc. as the PM Modi led government is strongly focussing on Nari Shakti, Youth, Farmers and Poor.