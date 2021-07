Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 30: A 22-year-old youth has been reportedly missing from Surya Vihar area of Bohri from July 27 evening.

The boy is deaf and dumb which makes it more difficult to trace him and his mobile phone is off since he went missing.

Anybody having clue about the missing youth can inform on mobile number 9797358403 or can inform Police Post Pouni Chak, where a missing report also stands registered in this regard.