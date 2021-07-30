Sushma reviews implementation of PM’s Special Scholarship Scheme

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 30: Secretary Higher Education, Sushma Chauhan, today chaired a virtual meeting to review progress on Prime Minister’s Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS), Jammu and Kashmir 2021-22.

Secretary emphasized upon the Nodal Principals, Higher Education Department and Directorate of School Education, Jammu and Srinagar to give wide publicity of the scheme.

It was informed in the meeting that all the facilitation and documentation centres have been made functional. Besides, training programme for Principals of Government Degree Colleges and concerned institutions as well as workshops for students and parents and other stakeholders shall be organized in coming days in coordination with AICTE team.

The department being a nodal agency for implementation of this scheme in J&K is making every effort to ensure that its benefit reach to each and every corner of the UT.

Pertinently, PMSSS is a financial assistance scheme for J&K students to pursue undergraduate studies outside the UT implemented by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), MHRD New Delhi through Higher Education Department of J&K as nodal agency. The scholarship is provided to the eligible students for the course under three heads including General, Professional and Medical Courses with a total of 5000 scholarships every year in the institutions outside J&K.

The meeting was attended by Director, School Education, Jammu; Additional Secretary, Higher Education Department; Secretary, Board of Technical Education, J&K; Director (Academics), JK Board of School Education; Nodal Principal, GCW MA Road, Srinagar; Nodal Principal, GGM Science College, Jammu; Principal, GCET, Jammu; Principal, Government Polytechnic College (Boys/Women), Srinagar; Principal, Government Polytechnic College (Women), Jammu and Consultant, PMSSS.