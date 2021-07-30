CBSE records highest ever pass percentage

NEW DELHI, July 30:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recorded the highest ever pass percentage of 99.37 in this year’s Class 12 results, declared today, with girls outshining boys by a slender margin of 0.54 per cent.

The pass percentage increased by over 10 percentage points against last year’s 88.78 per cent. The difference between the pass percentage of girls and boys was nearly 6 per cent last year.

The board has announced the results on basis of an alternate assessment policy after the exams were cancelled in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19.

According to the policy decided by a 13-member panel of the board, the theory paper evaluation formula is 30 per cent weightage to Class 10 marks, another 30 per cent to Class 11 marks and 40 per cent weightage to marks obtained in Class 12 unit test, mid-term, pre-board exams.

“For the implementation of tabulation policy successfully and in the given time frame, it was considered important to facilitate the work to be done by teachers. So, in order to facilitate schools and help them in compilation and moderation of results and reduce any inadvertent errors on their part, a comprehensive and feature-rich system was developed by IT team of the CBSE,” said CBSE Examinations Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj. (PTI)