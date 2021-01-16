Youth injured in firing, 2 brothers arrested

Victim’s family holds protest, demands PSA against culprits

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 16: A youth was injured today when he was fired upon by two brothers who were later arrested along with a revolver here.

As per police sources, Happy Jamwal, son of Malkait Singh of Paloura was shot at near the main chowk Paloura when he was coming out of gym and was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Acting swiftly, a team from Police Station Janipur led by SHO Inspector Gurmeet Singh arrested two of the accused and recovered revolver from their possession.

The arrested persons were identified as Sohan Singh and Hoshiyar Singh, sons of Sarwan Singh, resident of Paloura, district Jammu.

A case under FIR Number 8/2021 under Sections 307, 341 and 34 IPC and 3/27 Arms Act has been registered at Police Station Janipur and investigation started.

Meanwhile, soon after the incident, the family members of the victim staged a demonstration outside the Police Station Janipur and demanded action against the culprits.

“Book the culprits under Public Safety Act (PSA)”, the protestors said, and blocked the traffic movement on New Plot-Janipur-Akhnoor road.

On getting information, senior police officers including SP City PD Nitya reached the spot and assured strict action against the culprits.

After being informed that the culprits have been arrested and a case has been registered against them, the protestors and vehicular movement was restored on the road.